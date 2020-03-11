Today in history: March 11

(AP) — Today is Wednesday, March 11, 2020. There are 295 days left in the year.

Today, in 1918, it is believed that the first confirmed U.S. cases of the deadly Spanish Influenza were reported among U.S. soldiers in Fort Riley, Kansas. 46 soldiers would die.

The global pandemic would later claim 20 to 40 million lives.

Also today, a series of bombs exploded across the commuter rail network in Madrid, Spain in 2004. The al-Qaida related attacks killed 191 people.

On today’s date locally, thousands of dead fish were discovered to be floating in part of Raystown lake in 2011.

The fish, called “Gizzard Shad,” are a part of the natural fish population at the Huntingdon County lake. Experts said that the deaths were likely due to the fish becoming trapped beneath the ice during that year’s long, cold winter.