To raise or not to raise- the debate over Pennsylvania’s minimum wage continues among lawmakers

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – As the minimum wage debate continues in Pennsylvania, lawmakers disagree on whether it will help or harm workers.

According to the Department of Labor and Industry an increase is long overdue. Its Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier says the minimum wage has remained stagnant for the past 12 years while everything else has only increased in cost.

“The prices for housing, food, childcare, education and other critical needs have increased significantly during that time,” said Berrier.

Meanwhile, Berrier says Pennsylvanians have been left to fall behind, while its neighboring states have adjusted accordingly.

“It’s time for Pennsylvania to also stand up for our workers. They’re hard working, and they’re more than $7.25 an hour,” said Berrier.

Senator Jay Costa agrees saying they are hardworking, yet still living in poverty.

“It’s inconceivable that somebody who would work full time would work in sub poverty wages going forward in this commonwealth,” said Costa.

He’s fighting for the minimum wage to be increased to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15. On the other hand Senator Dan Laughlin is advocating for it to be raised to $10.

“Some of these Democrats that want to keep proposing a $15 minimum wage, it doesn’t go anywhere and I didn’t get elected to the Senate to just propose stuff. I want to get things done,” said Laughlin.

According to Laughlin his proposed bill would provide a balance for those who want an increase in minimum wage, and for those that don’t.

“It’s not a perfect number, but I think it’s kind of the sweet spot. To go from $7.25 straight to $12, I believe the Independent Fiscal Office said that would kill 40 or 50,000 jobs across Pennsylvania right out the gate. I’m not willing to do that,” said Laughlin.