TMSG: Building A ‘Batmobile’

A man in Lansing is working right now to recreate his version of the ‘Batmobile.’

6 News has introduced you to Aaron Aikman before. He’s no stranger to building famous TV and movie vehicles. But for this project, he has teamed up with ‘Lansing Batman’ to make it happen.

Their Batmobile won’t be used to fight crime. They plan to use it to help cheer children up who are fighting serious illnesses.

