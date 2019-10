TIPTON, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gardner Denver has reportedly started laying off employees as part of a national downsizing due to changes in the energy market.

Steve McKnight was in the meeting this afternoon with the Vice President of the Altoona Division, Edward Bayhi, and others.

It has been confirmed by McKnight that the Tipton factory will lay off roughly 45 of the 55-60 workers.

