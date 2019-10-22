Tips on Training Man’s Best Friend

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but our Morgan Koziar was live in Bedford this morning testing out the old saying at Craig’s Complete Canines. She spoke with the owner and animal behavioralist, Craig Bischof about some tips on training your pup. Craig has been training dogs for over 16 years, and opening his own training facility has always been a dream of his. Craig says it’s important to make the dog understand that you as the owner are ‘alpha’ early on – that way the dog understands it should respect your commands. Craig says the biggest mistake he sees people making when raising an animal is treating them like humans.

Deena Leonard is the co-owner of the facility and says that she loves coming in to work everyday because she gets more kisses in a day than anyone that she knows. The facility opens at the early hour of 6 a.m. and stays open later in the day until 6 p.m. This ways owners and their pets feel accommodated. The owners say they enjoy having a facility open that allows dogs to be dogs – and not pent up in a cage all day!

Jennifer Wilt is a dog handler at the facility and she says she never sits. With so many dogs with so much energy, Jen says it’s important to keep the dogs moving.

If you’d like to learn more about obedience training for your dog you can find Craig’s Complete Canines at 227 W. Pitt Street in Bedford or give them a call at (814) 520-3967 or email at craigscompletecanines@gmail.com.