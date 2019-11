Music legend Tina Turner celebrates her 80th birthday today!

The eight-time Grammy winner enjoyed huge success in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Her hits with her husband and as a solo artist include “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Private Dancer” and “River Deep – Mountain High.”

Earlier this month, Turner attended the opening night of the Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, which chronicles her life and work.

She retired from performing after her last tour, which ended in 2009.