Time change could be considered a downside of spring

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — There is a sign of spring some would consider a downside.

We’re talking about the dreaded time change that definitely has some of us feeling tired.

So what if it were eliminated?

That’s what two lawmakers are pushing for, Kellie Meyer says that if you’re still groggy after losing an hour of sleep because we switched to daylight saving time over the weekend?, You’re not the only one.

“I would say the vast majority of people would say just pick one and stay with it,” said Senator Marco Rubio (R) Florida.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio wants to ditch the switch and keep daylight saving time all year round.

His state is already on board with the idea.

“I went to my barber one day, and it was the day after we had set the clocks back a couple of years ago, and they started asking me why do we have to set out clocks back every year?” said Greg Steube (R) Florida.

Florida congressman Greg Steube, then a state legislator, went from the barbershop to the State House and filed a bill to lock the clock.

In 2018 the Sunshine Act became Florida law, but it needs approval from Congress to take effect.

Democratic Senators, Ron Wyden from Oregon, Dianne Feinstein from California, and Doug Jones from Alabama have all co-sponsored Rubios’ bill.

President Trump signaled he’d sign the bill tweeting after last year’s switch, “Making daylight saving time permanent is o.k. with me.”

“Obviously, it’s not the biggest issue facing the country, but it’s an issue that more and more people want us to address, and I feel pretty optimistic that at some point here soon we will,” said Rubio.

The centers for disease control and prevention says it can take up to 1 week for us to adjust to the time change, causing sleep deprivation, health issues, and even car accidents.