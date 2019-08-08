Thursday Evening Forecast, August 8, 2019

We are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8:00 PM tonight. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, some may be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours. Make sure to stay weather aware. A few showers may continue overnight, otherwise there will be a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures tonight will fall to the lower 60s.

Friday will be a cooler and less humid day. There will be clouds and sun with a stray shower earlier in the day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There will be a mainly clear sky on Friday night. With a less humid weather pattern, low temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to lower 50s.

A decent weekend is in store with a mostly sunny sky on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Low temperatures on Saturday will fall into the upper 50s. There will be a mostly to partly sunny sky on Sunday. Sunday will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Looking ahead to the work week, there will be clouds and sun on Monday. Some places may see a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 80s. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 60s. There will be clouds and sun as well on Tuesday, with a scattered late day shower and thunderstorm. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s. Low temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

There will be a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Wednesday will be near 80. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures for the rest of the week will remain seasonable with high temperatures near 80.

