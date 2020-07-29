ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local thrift store is asking for help to find a man suspected of illegally dumping items on their property.
The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Altoona said the materials were dumped after business hours on Tuesday. They also said that they don’t accept those items and the suspect could be charged with theft of service.
Anyone who recognizes this man or the truck is asked to call the thrift store at
(814) 943-1981.
Thrift store searches for illegal dumping suspect
