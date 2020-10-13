Three states added to PA travel advisory list

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three states have been added to Pennsylvania’s travel advisory list, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Alaska, Indiana and North Carolina have been added. If you have been to any of the following states, the Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends staying at home for 14 days upon returning to Pennsylvania.

The full list is below:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The statewide positivity rate has increased from 3.7% to 3.9%. Counties in the concerning positivity rate are below:

Northumberland (8.6%)

Centre (7.6%)

Bradford (7.4%)

Lebanon (7.4%)

Lawrence (6.9%)

Potter (6.3%)

Westmoreland (6.3%)

Fulton (6.2%)

Montour (6.0%)

Berks (5.9%)

Indiana (5.9%)

Huntingdon (5.8%)

Lackawanna (5.4%)

Schuylkill (5.0%)

Centre County remains in the substantial level of transmission. Here is the full breakdown across the state: