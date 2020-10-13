Three states added to PA travel advisory list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three states have been added to Pennsylvania’s travel advisory list, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health
Alaska, Indiana and North Carolina have been added. If you have been to any of the following states, the Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends staying at home for 14 days upon returning to Pennsylvania.
The full list is below:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
The statewide positivity rate has increased from 3.7% to 3.9%. Counties in the concerning positivity rate are below:
- Northumberland (8.6%)
- Centre (7.6%)
- Bradford (7.4%)
- Lebanon (7.4%)
- Lawrence (6.9%)
- Potter (6.3%)
- Westmoreland (6.3%)
- Fulton (6.2%)
- Montour (6.0%)
- Berks (5.9%)
- Indiana (5.9%)
- Huntingdon (5.8%)
- Lackawanna (5.4%)
- Schuylkill (5.0%)
Centre County remains in the substantial level of transmission. Here is the full breakdown across the state:
- Low – Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Jefferson, Juniata, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, Warren, Wayne, Wyoming
- Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Somerset, Susquehanna, Tioga, Venango, Washington, Westmoreland, York
- Substantial – Bradford, Centre, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union