Three Mifflin County residents charged in U.S. Capitol riot

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three individuals have been charged by the FBI in connection to their alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riots.

Matthew Clark, Christy Clark, and Paul Spigelmyer have all been charged on evidence that they illegally entered the Capitol building on January 6. The affidavit states that Matthew and Christy Clark are married, and Spigelmyer has had multiple interactions with the couple online and in-person before these events.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Clarks’ Facebook accounts on January 24, 2021. Private messages sent from Christy Clark on Jan. 6 said “All good, we were inside.” Matthew Clark made several posts on that day, including a post that read “Capitol Building has been breached!”

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for Spigelmyer’s Facebook account on Jan. 24. There were several posts made on Jan. 6 from Spigelmyer’s account, including a post saying “I am all for more protest and storming the capital (sic) building and I would love to see them burn it to the ground.” It was discovered that he also sent a private message to another person from inside the Capitol building saying “the moment we stormed the doors.”

All three individuals are charged with two federal crimes. Those crimes include:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do. Knowingly, with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted buildings or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions or attempts or conspires to do so.

They have also been charged with two charges related to engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on the grounds of the Capitol building.

All three individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.