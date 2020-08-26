Three face drug charges after traffic stop in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were charged for drug offenses after a traffic stop on Aug. 20 in Altoona.

Daniel Batts, 52 and Becky Jean Hawes, 23 of Tyrone are facing charges along with Craig Carroll, 38, of Cochranville.

According to the report, police conducted a traffic stop at 10:56 p.m. along 18th Street. Batts was driving the vehicle and Hawes and Carroll were passengers.

Police searched the vehicle and the occupants. According to police, they discovered cocaine, Oxycodone, marijuana, heroin paraphernalia, packaging material and other drug paraphernalia.