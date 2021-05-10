Three face charges after True Value burglary in Altoona

by: WTAJ Staff

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men face charges in Altoona after a burglary at Fiore True Value leads to the search of a car and 12th Avenue home.

Altoona police arrested 38-year-old Justin-Ashley Maldonado, 21-year-old Daniel Rizza and 31-year-old Johnathan Maldonado-Gonzalez on Friday after they were found in a Chevrolet Malibu with items reported stolen from Fiore True Value, 5514 Sixth Avenue, earlier that morning.

Along with tools and office items, the three stole $7,400 in cash from the store’s office as well as a van from the parking lot. Police said they also broke into self-storage units on Sixth Avenue, where police spotted them after getting a description of their car from surveillance footage.

  • Maldonado-Gonzalez
  • Daniel Rizza
  • Justin-Ashley Maldonado

Questioning led to a search of 1830 12th Avenue, where Rizza said the gun used by Louis Colon was located. Colon is wanted on attempted murder and related charges for a shooting April 7.

Drugs, cash and two guns, a handgun and a rifle, were seized when police executed a search warrant on the home, although cops didn’t indicate if the handgun is the one used by Colon, who remains at large.

Rizza and Maldonado were each arraigned while Maldonado-Gonzalez is awaiting arraignment on his charges, which include illegal possession of a gun.

We have a story on Rizza from late November when he was arrested after police found him with a stolen Audi. He was released in December after his bail was modified from cash bail to an unsecured bond. 

