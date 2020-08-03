Three discovered with drugs, paraphernalia in motel room

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three individuals were arrested in drug-related charges at the Cedar Grove Motel on July 30.

Daniel Batts, 52, of Tyrone, Matthew Rhoades, 37, of Altoona and Mary McClellan, 49, of Altoona were all taken into custody.

Logan Township police said that they received information from a confidential source that Batts, who had an active felony warrant, was staying at the Cedar Grove Motel. The report said that police went to the motel at 5:38 a.m.

The motel owner said that he believed that Batts was currently in the room with McClellan and that her car was parked in front of the room. According to police, the door was opened by maintenance and Batts was found sleeping in one of the beds, with McClellan and Rhoades sleeping in the other.

Batts was taken into custody. Police said that multiple drug paraphernalia items were in plain view. McClellan and Rhoades were also taken into custody, where packaged methamphetamine and other paraphernalia were found in Rhoades’ pockets.

According to the report, a search warrant was conducted on the room, where other various paraphernalia was found.

Batts and Rhoades were transported to the Blair County Prison on related charges. McClellan had charges filed through Magistrate Dunio.