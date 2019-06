Three Clearfield County residents are facing drug charges.

Police stopped Jeremy Gregoire, 27, and, Alyssa McGarry, 27, of Clearfield and Gabrielle Reffett, 20, of West Decatur on June 23rd in Lawrence Township.

Police found an illegal firearm, suspected psychedelic mushrooms, heroin, crystal meth and 14-hundred dollars in cash.

Officers determined the three were involved in a drug deal at a nearby motel.