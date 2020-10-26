Three charged after strangling, burning Walmart employee during armed robbery

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men have been charged after taking a Walmart employee, by force, to the Clearfield Walmart to withdraw money from his bank account in an attempted robbery.

According to the police report, Ronald Pinto, 18, Jonathan Pennington Jr, 20, and Michael Young, 19, were charged after taking a Walmart employee, on his day off, to the Walmart store in Clearfield after strangling him with a rope, beating him up, burning him with a cigarette, and threatening to chop him up with an ax. They sent the employee in on Oct. 23, to withraw money from his account so they could take it.

Police report that other Walmart employees noticed something was wrong and called the police. The three men ultimately made off with the employee’s phone and wallet before being caught by Lawrence Township Police.

Charges of robbery, assault, terroristic threats, and more have been filed.