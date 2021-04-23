Three charged after $100k in suspected heroin seized in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Pittsburgh-area men are in jail and a third is wanted after Altoona police seize $100,000 in suspected heroin.

Raemon Prunty, 20, and Sirjihad Valcin, 18, both of Braddock, are accused of driving to Altoona with 100 bricks of heroin – or 5,000 packets – after a police informant set up a deal Sunday night with 21-year-old Rasul Aquil, of Pittsburgh, according to Altoona police.

Drug and drug paraphernalia the Altoona Police Department seized in a drug bust.

Prunty and Valcin were arrested Monday at about 10:30 p.m. when they arrived in Altoona while Aquil remains wanted on felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

Valcin was driving and Prunty was in the back seat of the red Ford Escape where police said a shipping envelope with the heroin – which is worth about $100,000 on the street – was found after a search warrant was procured.

According to the unofficial candidate list of Allegheny County, Prunty is running for Braddock Borough Council’s the Second Ward seat as a Democrat.

The suspected heroin was packaged in green packets stamped with “Tomb Raider” and purple packets stamped “Purple Rain,” police said.

The Altoona Police Department is still looking for 21-year-old Rasul Aquil.

When questioned, Prunty allegedly told police he was a “middle person” for money exchanges between the police informant and Aquil, but he said he had no knowledge of the heroin.

Polic entoed that a single packet of heroin was found in the back of the Altoona police patrol vehicle used to transport Prunty after his arrest. The vehicle had been searched and cleared before Prunty was in the backseat but after he was taken to the Altoona Police Department, a green packet of “Tomb Raider” suspected heroin was found.

Prunty and Valcin remain in Blair County Prison with bail set for each at $250,000. Aquil remains at large.