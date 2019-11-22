Three cases of mumps found at Penn State

For the second time this year there’s another mumps outbreak at Penn State’s University campus.

Three cases of mumps have been confirmed.

“I’ve heard of the mumps before but I’m not quite sure what that is,” Yifei Xiao, Penn State student, said.

Not one student I talked to could tell me what the symptoms are.

“It’s not a typical disease, like something like a cough or getting a cold,” Will Lau, Penn State student said.

Thursday, Penn State University Health services confirmed three cases of mumps at University Park.

They gave this statement:

“The impacted students have been isolated and in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health protocols and recommendations…”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mumps only causes death from complications, in rare cases.

Mumps is a highly contagious disease, passed through saliva or respiratory secretions.

Common symptoms are swollen glands below the ear or jaw, headache, fever and cold-like symptoms.

Penn state is urging students to not share food, wash your hands frequently and get vaccinated.

But some students say they want the university to do more.

“The way that I think that the school can help reduce such problems is if they give some activities and give some talks,” Lau, said.

If you feel like you may have a case of the mumps, you should immediately get checked by a healthcare professional, just to be safe.