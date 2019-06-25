Three arrested on drug charges, corruption of a minor

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township police arrested Jeremy Gregoire, 27, Alyssa Mcgarry, 27, and Gabrielle Raffett, 20, on drug charges, and corruption of minors.

On June 23, just before 1 a.m., police made a routine traffic stop. After approaching the vehicle, they found Gregoire driving under a suspended license. Raffett, McGarry, and an under-aged girl were also in the car.

After investigating, police found that Gregoire was in possession of a gun with no license to carry, as well as suspected psychedelic mushrooms, 96 stamp bags of suspected heroin, crystal meth and over $1,400 in US Currency.

All parties were aware of the distribution in the car and at a local motel where they were all previously located. Police attempted to make contact with others in said hotel room, but they had fled on foot by the time police arrived.

The under-aged girl was released to a parent as the other three were placed in the Clearfield County Jail once it was discovered they were all already on probation.