Three arrested at Breezewood Motel during drug bust

BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men and one woman are facing charges after being arrested during a drug bust the Bedford Drug Task Force helped set up using a confidential informant.

Agents of the PA Office for Attorney General met with officers of the Bedford Police/Task Force March 8 to make a plan to buy crystal meth from 30-year-old Brandon Sollenberger by using an informant who told police they could get various quantities from him.

After making contact, officers got into position as the informant arrived in the parking lot of McDonald’s in Breezewood. At the time, Sollenberger was spotted in a white Ford truck at the Breezewood Motel where he went into a room for what police said was only five minutes. He then left and got back into his truck, driving over to meet the informant at the McDonald’s.

The informant left the car they were in with an undercover officer. They then got into Sollenberger’s truck where they drove off. According to the complaint, they were observed driving down two roads before following the same path back to the parking lot of McDonald’s. After the informant got back into the car with the agent, they handed them what later tested positive in a field test for meth.

Agents then went to the Breezewood Motel room where they encountered 28-year-old Geena Davis who said she rented the room. After allowing agents into the room, they found 37-year-old Ricky Pyles with them. Inside the room, police report they found 7 viles of crystal meth in Davis’ purse, meth in a plastic container, liquid meth in two vials, a meth pipe, syringe, digital scale, US Currency that included marked bills from the earlier purchase with the informant and an Israeli Military Industries pistol with an obliterated serial number.

Davis, Pyles and Sollenberger were all taken into custody. Agents report that Davis admitted to owning the gun and Sollenberger had asked to borrow it. He and Pyles were discovered to be felons not to possess firearms.

All three are facing felony gun and drug charges. Pyles bail was set at $10,000 cash while Davis’ and Sollenberger’s was set at $100,000. They are currently at the Bedford County Prison unable to post bail.