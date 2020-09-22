Three arrested after Somerset County drug bust

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are in custody after a drug bust in somerset county.
District attorney Jeffrey Thomas said that Somerset County detectives along with borough and state police executed a search warrant on the 400 block of Berlin Plank Road.
WTAJ is told that authorities found drugs, cash and other paraphernalia.
Thomas said all three suspects had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
