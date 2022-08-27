ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report.

On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million Dollar Highway (SR 255) in Fox Township. Police said they were just south of Struble Road and driving in the opposing lane for unknown reasons when they collided with a GMC Sierra being driven by an 84-year-old St. Marys man.

All three were removed from the wreckage by Fox Township ambulance and volunteer fire departments as well as St. Marys ambulance. They were then flown to UPMC Altoona with unknown severity of injuries.

State police noted that the husband and wife were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.