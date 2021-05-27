Threat moves Altoona secondary students to at-home learning

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Junior and senior high students will be learning from home Thursday, in response to a threatening post that is circulating on social media.

A message released early Thursday morning by the Altoona Area School District says the post in question mentions a gun being brought to school. The Altoona Police Department is carrying out an investigation with school officials.

While 6th through 12th grade students and faculty will be working asynchronously “out of an abundance of caution,” AASD says its elementary schools are not involved and will be operating normally.