Thousands of Insulin pumps are being recalled by the FDA

(WTAJ/CNN) — Thousands of insulin pumps are being recalled, as the FDA warns of a hacking risk.

Medtronic is recalling its mini-med paradigm series insulin pumps and its mini-med 508 insulin pump.

The FDA warns someone nearby could connect wirelessly and then potentially hack into the devices, change the settings, and deliver too much or too little insulin.

The FDA said it’s not aware of anyone actually doing this, but if it’s not addressed it poses a significant risk to patients.

Medtronic said it’s identified about 4,000 patients who may be using pumps that are vulnerable to the issue and is working to determine if there are more.

The company is providing alternative pumps to patients that have enhanced built-in cybersecurity features.