THON 5K, to start fundraising season

Thon will officially kick of it’s fundraising season, Sunday.

The 48 hour dance marathon at the Bryce Jordan Center benefits pediatric cancer patients,

The pediatric patients and their families, that benefit from thon will run a 5K through the Penn State campus.

That will be followed by the regular 5K fun run, for anyone who buys a $15 ticket.



Event coordinators say this year’s theme is paying homage to the people involved.

“Dare to be Extraordinary”, it’s a circus themed event, so it’s all about every THON volunteer, family, stake holder, just showing how unique they are and how they’re individuality really places into what is THON and what it all culminates to,” Emily Dalo, Special Events Director for THON 2020, said.

Registration for the 5K starts at 8:30 Sunday morning, with the race beginning at 11:30.