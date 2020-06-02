‘This was a mob, this was not protesters’: 9 officers injured; 65 arrested during violent scene in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Violence and destruction erupted in downtown Providence overnight as businesses were looted and a police cruiser was torched.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the mall to demand justice for George Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. The entire incident was captured on video and has sparked violent protests across the country.

By 12:30 a.m., throngs of people blocked off Francis Street, meeting a line of officers in the middle. Officers continuously tried to clear the area out but were met with resistance.

The situation escalated when they stormed the mall with officers giving chase. People could be seen inside the mall running toward storefronts on the first-floor looting and causing damage.

Officers were seen working hastily to block off entrances to the mall to prevent protesters from getting inside. About 200 to 300 people were trying to get into the mall but only about 75 to 100 were successful.

Between 12 to 18 businesses in the mall were looted along with damage to the glass in their stores and their security cameras. The mall only recently reopened as part of Phase 2 to reopening Rhode Island’s economy.

Those inside the mall were not in for long after police got outside and drove them out towards Cranston Street.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said that 65 people were arrested, 35 of them were from Providence, five were from Massachusetts, and the rest were from other cities and towns across Rhode Island.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare told Eyewitness News that nine police officers and troopers were injured and treated on scene after bricks were thrown at them. Four were from the Providence Police Department and five were from the Rhode Island State Police Department.

Some of the officers’ injuries were treated for minor injuries on scene and were released while some others were not treated at all.

Pare said the Providence and State Police did deploy “less than lethal tear gas” when a large number of people started throwing the bricks and objects at officers.

Around 1 a.m., people began vandalizing nearby police cruisers — they could be seen smashing the windshield and windows of a cruiser in front of the mall before lighting it on fire.

There was also damage to five Providence Police Department cruisers, including the one that was lit on fire.

The crowds eventually dispersed outside the mall, however, there was also a lot of looting and vandalism throughout the city.

This is what is left of a Providence Police car torched by protestors overnight. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/kS8tiehGKq — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) June 2, 2020

Pare said he spoke to some community leaders at 1 a.m. trying to quell things. He noted the peaceful protest on Saturday that went well but said the scene overnight was planned.

He also said there was one report of shots fired, but didn’t identify who that came from or if it was actually shots being fired.

Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni noted that he got a tip around dinner time of a “planned disturbance,” calling it a coordinated attack by anarchists trying to come into the city and take it over.

Elorza says after they received the tip, they contacted the Providence Place Mall who then decided to close at 7 p.m. rather than the usual 10 p.m. Police were also on alert Monday evening due to the “chatter.”

The evening was pretty quiet until later Monday night where posts on social media showed people from all over Rhode Island gathering near the mall.

“This was a mob, this was not protesters. This was an intentional coordinated attack on the city and once gas was deployed, they dispersed into the streets into the neighborhoods and that’s what we’re doing now we’re rounding them up,” Manni said earlier Tuesday morning.

Elorza says that even though police were prepared, the number of people was almost impossible to stop.

Police departments from across the state responded to Providence to help officers respond to incidents across the city, as well as members of the Massachusetts State Police.

Manni added that hespoke with Gov. Gina Raimondo several times throughout the night and that she is in full support of law enforcement.

LISTEN: Part of my interview with @RIStatePolice Colonel James Manni.



He says they received intelligence Monday evening about a large, coordinated attack on the city of #Providence. He said he believes the people who planned this are not from Rhode Island. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/0cZI1fYi3b — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) June 2, 2020

“We are at a critical moment in American history, and our actions today can set the course for a more just and equal society tomorrow. But if we let violence give rise to more violence, then that opportunity will be lost. What happened in Providence last night was unacceptable. It was criminal. It put lives at risk. And those responsible will be held accountable,” Raimondo said in a statement.

“To those in Rhode Island and around the country who are expressing your outrage and pain through peaceful protest: I hear you,” she continued. “Let’s rise above the hate, rise above the fear, and work to root out racism on an individual and institutional level.”

Tuesday’s protest differs drastically from the one held this past weekend where thousands marched peacefully through the streets of Providence, though explicit graffiti appeared on the State House steps and entrance hours after the crowds had dispersed.

Caroline Goggin, Rob Nesbitt, Corey Welch, Ryan Welch, Johnny Villella, Brandon Truitt, Alexandra Leslie and Justin White contributed to this report.