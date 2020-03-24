This day in history: March 24

Today is Tuesday, March 24, the 84th day of 2020. There are 282 days left in the year.

On this day in 1765, Britain enacted the Quartering Act, requiring American colonists to provide temporary housing to British soldiers.

Also today, in 1955, the Tennessee Williams play “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” opened on Broadway.

On this day in 2012, the defense started their case for the trial of Nicholas Horner, a 28-year-old Altoona resident and Iraq war veteran accused of double murder.

Horner shot and killed a Subway employee in Altoona, then ran to a nearby apartment complex where he shot and killed a resident. He was found guilty and sentenced to life.