This day in history: March 16

(AP) — Today is Monday, March 16, the 76th day of 2020. There are 290 days left in the year.

On this day in 1850, Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel “The Scarlet Letter” was first published.

Also on this day in 1935, Adolf Hitler decided to break the military terms set by the Treaty of Versailles by ordering the rearming of Germany.

Locally on this day in 2000, the Transportation Committee voted on new legislation that would make the lights of emergency vehicles throughout the state.

The new legislation meant only patrol cars have blue lights and ambulances and firetrucks have red. Stiffer penalties are also given to those impersonating police.