This day in history: March 10

(AP) — Today is Tuesday, March 10, the 70th day of 2020. There are 296 days left for this year.

Nationally, today marked an important day for justice in the news headlines coming out from Memphis, Tennessee in 1969, when James Earl Ray plead guilty to the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

This day also marked a change in the way humans communicate in 1876, when Alexander Graham Bell made the first telephone call to his assistant, who was in the next room.

Bell told his assistant to come into his office over the phone.

Locally, Altoona police discover 40 thousand dollars worth of heroin at a woman’s home on West Chestnut Avenue after its discovered she has violated her probation in 2014.

The woman was charged with felony possession and intention to distribute.