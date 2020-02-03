This day in history: February 3

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today in history, the end of the road for a spree killer on the run.

And just the beginning of a Nittany Lion’s journey behind bars.

February 3, 1995: 23-year-old Mark Spotz caused a panic after fleeing his mother’s house in Clearfield where he shot his brother dead after an argument. Spotz went on the lam for three days, taking just as many lives.

Police caught up with him in a motel room across the state.

February 3, 2007: Penn State football fans find out that a former teem mate isn’t a team player at all when police disclose why former Nittany Lion Lavon Chisley is in jail.

Chisley was later found guilty for the brutal stabbing death of 26-year-old Langston Carroway.