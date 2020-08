BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The next installment of ‘Third in the Burg’ will be hosted on Aug. 21 to encourage community members to shop local.

Visitors will be able to walk around and visit shops along Allegheny Street in Hollidaysburg from 5-8 p.m.

A night farmers’ market on North Montgomery street will also be featured just off of the diamond. There will be extended hours for businesses and special deals.