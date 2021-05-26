Thinking about getting a tattoo? Get in line. You’ll likely have to wait, It’s a long one.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — While a number of businesses have been struggling in the aftermath of the pandemic, some are thriving specifically tattoo and tattoo removal shops.

Open for business for about 4 years, Ikonic Ink has already established itself as a local tattoo leader in the Altoona area.

The pandemic shutdown essentially put a halt on everything but fast forward 12 months and business has been beyond booming.

Thomas Phillips, owner of Ikonic Ink said, “I would say it’s probably around 70 to 75% higher.”

Ikonic opened back up in the beginning of June 2020.

Phillips said, “We’ve been booked up for almost 2 months at a time right now.”

And with four artists that’s a lot of ink and even more tattoos.

Phillips said the massive surge is a direct result of the stimulus checks.

Phillips said, “So when we opened we were busy for about three months as soon as we opened up we were booked out, then the second one came you know and it was the same thing.”

Adam Balestino owner of Altoona Laser said, “We are somewhere between double and triple of where we were at pre-pandemic.”

Tattoo removal has also seen a massive uptick in business!

Balestino said, “We were closed for maybe two months whenever the quarantine shut down began and when we open back up after that we have been slammed ever since.”

And once again Balestino says it’s all about money.

Balestino said, “People just making bad decisions or one? No I think the stimulus money has given people the opportunity to get tattoos off that they were thinking about getting off for a long time.”