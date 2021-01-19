These new bracelets can show your boss how you’re feeling in real-time

(WTAJ) — If you’ve ever wanted to let your boss know how you really feel, look no further than a simple silicone wristband.

The wearable technology Moodbeam monitors your emotional state while working from home. It has yellow buttons for happiness, and blue ones if you’re having a bad day. Your manager can then track your feelings remotely.

“Moodbeam offers you the tools not only to let your employees voice how their day is going, but see in real-time how they’re feeling,” the company said on their website. “Knowing how your people and teams are feeling is everything.”

The data can be viewed for individuals or the entire team. You can compare scores across other teams within the organization or by sorting it through other categories: location, gender, ethnicity, new employees, etc.