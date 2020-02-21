Therapy dog hits the gym

(CNN) — If your willpower to keep that new year’s resolution to lose weight is waning, this might be the inspiration you need.

Meet bailey; she has a very special job; she’s a therapy dog.

But all the love she gives is given back in the form of treats.

While bailey loves treats, her waistline does not.

So her owner started 2020 with a goal for Bailey, shedding 10 pounds!

The five-year-old labradoodle has already lost 3.5 pounds in just five weeks!

Bailey still gets to eat treats, but only one per day.

