LAWRENCE TWP, CLEARFIELD CO., Pa.(WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police were investigating a theft from saddlebags on a motorcycle. The person stole items and clothing totaling roughly $300.

Later that day, State Troopers from the Clearfield barracks found the man, 33-year-old Andrew Seaburn. He had the stolen items and a handgun.

The investigation continues and theft charges are pending through Lawrence Twp and firearm charges are pending with State Police in Clearfield.