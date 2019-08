HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The wing fest continues, this Thursday, August 8.

The Pennsylvania American Legion 21st District is hosting another wing filled festival at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg.

You can also crack open a beer and be entertained by the band “Half Tempted” from 5 to 9 p.m.

This is the fifth of seven of their Thursday summer festivals.

The last two will be August 15 and the 22.

Admission, of course, is completely free!