The Windber Community Pool has some big changes in the works for the coming season

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Windber Recreation Park will be adding a splash pad for children, a project that’s been in the works for years.

“There’s a lot of buzz in the community right now, a lot of excitement for what we’re doing,” says Recreation Director Matt Grohal.

Grohal says big changes are coming to the Windber Community Pool.

“We’ll be taking out the existing baby pool area that’s been defunct for a couple of years now and be replacing that with like a modern splash pad for the children.”

They will also be extending the concrete around the pad and adding lounge chairs and umbrellas, in total costing around $120,000.

“We were able to fundraise about half of what we needed we borrowed the rest from a local bank.”

Grohal says they saw around 20,000 people last year, an increase of nearly five thousand from folks around the region, like Dave, a Johnstown resident, who walks his daughter’s dog around the park every day.

“I think it’s great, this park’s beautiful already and that especially since that little pool’s been down for a couple of years. Those things are big in big cities, the kids seem to have a blast with them,” says Dave.

Grohal says construction is expected to start in early April and be completed by Memorial Day weekend.

Any donations for the pool’s construction can be dropped off at the Windber Community Building.