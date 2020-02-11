The “purrfect” gift to give your not-so-valentine

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Is your Valentine’s Date not working out?

Don’t fret–Nine Lives Lounge has the perfect way for you to celebrate, while also still getting your revenge this year.

All you have to do is purchase a glittery heart at the front counter for a cash-size donation, and write the name of your not-so-Valentine on the back of it.

On Valentine’s Day morning, your heart will be put in the litter box to let the cats deal with it.

All proceeds will go to the Central PA Humane Society.

Message the Nine Lives Lounge on Facebook or stop in before Valentine’s Day to purchase your heart.