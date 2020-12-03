The only pharmacy in Williamsburg is now open

WILLIAMSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The only pharmacy in Williamsburg officially opened their doors on Monday.

We’re told the demand for Williamsburg Pharmacy was high as residents were traveling to different parts of our region just to get their prescriptions filled.

The owner, Tyler Ruby, said when they came to the area it felt like home.

“Very tight-knit people and very friendly people,” Ruby explained. “The demand was definitely there. People were traveling 45 minutes to an hour to get prescriptions.”

Ruby and his wife own two other pharmacies. They are Orby Pharmacy in Orbisonia and Ruby’s Pharmacy in Saxton.