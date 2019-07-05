The Meadows hosts 69th Annual “Pajama Night”

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some people were up late on Wednesday night at the Meadow’s annual Pajama Party.

This was the 69th year for the celebration as the original frozen custard shop opened on July 3, 1950.

One of the partners of the franchise, Richard Meadows says the event is a great way to celebrate their anniversary and a way to say thank you to their loyal customers.

“It’s just our way of showing appreciation to the customers for all of the years that we’ve been in business, and to all of the dedication that the customers have given us,” said Richard Meadows: Partner, The Meadows.

There were deals on ice cream cones and sundaes and live bands played throughout the night.