The man on a mission, raising money for veterans by walking from Ohio to Virginia

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Usually, when most people want to travel across the country they use modes of mass transportation like cars, buses or planes. Justin Kuhel uses his feet, and it’s for a good cause.

Justin is on a mission, March for Our Vets. The goal of the 392-mile, 132-hour walk from Columbus, Ohio to the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia is to raise $20,000 for the Save a Warrior Foundation and the organization Help Our Military Heroes. This isn’t the first time he has taken on such a big mission. Kuhel has raised over $100,000 for various veteran’s organizations.

A former marine himself, serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, Justin says he walks for the men who did not return from war, without injury.

WDVM had the opportunity to catch up with up Kuhel as he was walking along Route 40 in Frederick. Just days away from completing his mission, though a little cold fatigued, he says he must continue on.

“I really wanted to do something to raise money for these guys, to raise awareness,” said Kuhel. “I was a grunt in the Marine Corps. and walking is pretty much the only thing we’re good at so, it just kind of seemed like the natural thing.”

In his final walk to Arlington National Cemetery, so far, he has raised just over $11,000. Kuhel says he will walk back home if he does not reach his monetary goal by Friday.

Kuhel is currently furthering his education at The Ohio State University. He is expected to graduate in summer of 2020 with a degree in Public Policy.

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Justin’s journey.