ROARING SPRING, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hungry Duck in Roaring Spring has announced it will be closing.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant announced that their last day will be on July 12th.

“We intend to remain active in the community and the local art and music scene,” they said in a Facebook post.

“Please remember to support local businesses, artists, and musicians. Life is a journey, not a destination. See you on down the road.”