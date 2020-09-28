GIANT/MARTIN’S to host free virtual cooking classes

(WTAJ) — Get your cauldrons and aprons ready to cook up some spooky treats this Halloween season!

Every Monday and Wednesday throughout October, kids of all ages can join The GIANT Company’s team of nutritionists in creating spooky snacks live via Zoom.

While fall activities and the Halloween season might look a little different this year, there are still plenty of fun and delicious food ideas to get the kids into a festive and healthy spirit all month long.

On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., mini chefs ages six and under will enjoy a seasonal story and then make a healthy yet spirited snack. The complete schedule includes:

Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m. – Witches Broomstick Snack

Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m. – Vampire Apple

Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. – Strawberry Ghosts

Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. – Chocolate Milk Overnight Oats in Mummy Mason Jars

Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., junior chefs ages 7 to 18 will learn about a seasonal nutrition topic in addition to creating a yummy and healthy snack. The October schedule includes:

Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. – Mummy Apply Crypts

Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. – Pumpkin Pie Energy Bites

Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. – Bell Pepper Jack O’ Lantern

Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. – Chocolate Jack O’ Lantern Pumpkin Pancakes

The classes are free to attend but advanced registration for both Mini Chef Mornings and Junior Chef Creations is required at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com. A complete listing of ingredients needed for each snack is also available on the event page and via the registration confirmation.

Halloween costumes are encouraged for the Oct. 26 and Oct. 28 classes. In addition, if you register with your mailing address for the Oct. 26 or Oct. 28 class by Oct. 11, families will receive a goodie box from the American Dairy Association Northeast.