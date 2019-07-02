Live Now
WATCH: The Clay Way: Episode #7 – Sickness at 9:30 p.m.

The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex set date for son’s christening

News

by: CNN Newssource

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ/CNN) — Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have set a date for their son’s christening.

The ceremony for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is scheduled for Saturday, July 6.

A royal source says the christening will be a private event with less than 30 relatives and friends and will be held at a chapel in Windsor Castle.

Buckingham palace is expected to send out photos after the event.

According to the Sunday times, Archie will be decked out in a replica royal christening gown that was commissioned by Queen Victoria.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss