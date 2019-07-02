The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex set date for son’s christening

(WTAJ/CNN) — Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have set a date for their son’s christening.

The ceremony for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is scheduled for Saturday, July 6.

A royal source says the christening will be a private event with less than 30 relatives and friends and will be held at a chapel in Windsor Castle.

Buckingham palace is expected to send out photos after the event.

According to the Sunday times, Archie will be decked out in a replica royal christening gown that was commissioned by Queen Victoria.