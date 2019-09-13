The Democratic Debate

(WTAJ/CBS) — Ten of the Democratic candidates for President shared the debate stage in Houston tonight.

It was the first matchup between front runner Joe Biden and the steadily rising Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren.

Former vice president Joe Biden was aggressive from the start calling out his two closest competitors on their Medicare-for-all plans.

“If you’ve noticed, nobody’s yet said how much it’s gonna cost the taxpayer,” said Joe Biden.

Senator Bernie Sanders punched back.

“You gotta defend the fact that 500,000 Americans are going bankrupt.,” said Bernie sanders.

Healthcare is a top issue among Democratic voters, and the candidates quickly tried to lay out their visions.

“I propose medicare for all – for those who want it,” said Buttigieg.

“A non- profit choice that will bring down the cost of insurance,” said Klobuchar.

“We make sure that everybody gets covered at lowest possible cost,” said warren.

The candidates came together around gun control

“I will fight this and bring a fight to the NRA and the corporate gun lobby like they have never seen before,” said booker.

It was personal for Beto O’Rourke, whose hometown of el Paso suffered a mass shooting:

“Hell yes we’re gonna take your AR 15, AK 47, we’re not gonna be allowed to use it against Americans again,” said Beto O’Rourke.

Many voters tuned in to the debate at watch parties like this one here in Houston. The democratic party is looking to flip texas – which hasn’t elected a Democrat for president since 1976.

Biden sidestepped a question on deportations during the Obama Administration

“We didn’t lock people up in cages. We didn’t separate families. We didn’t do all of those things,” said Biden.

Julian Castro – who also worked in the administration gave him heat for it:

“He wants to take credit for Obama’s work, but not have to answer to any questions!”

The candidates were critical of president trump’s trade war with China and accused him of deepening divisions in America.