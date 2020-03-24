The Corner Room in State College gives away free pasta meals

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)–Monday in Downtown State College, The Corner Room gave away free prepackaged meals to those in need. They offered 150 pasta dishes on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Curtis Shulman, Director of Operations for Hotel State College said he knows some are struggling to pay for meals right now, and it’s important to give back to the community.

“We’re just trying to reach out and see what people need. Being that it’s the first week, it really hasn’t sunk in and the devastation hasn’t really hit yet. But if this continues to stretch on, everyone’s need is going to be much greater,” Shulman said.

He added (referencing The Corner Room): “This building… we’re the cornerstone of the community in a lot of ways. It’s our duty to do this. Hospitality is far more than just making a dollar.”

Hotel State College has about 225 employees that depend on them for an income. Right now they’re doing what they can to help those out of work.