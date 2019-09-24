The “Can Man” of Altoona

Altoona, PA (WTAJ) – You may have seen him around Altoona and surrounding neighborhoods. You might have even given him your cans. This is the guy who makes a living from collecting aluminum.



Jimmy, Jim or “The Can Man” is his name and trading in these large bags of cans for cash is what he does for a living.

53 year old James “Jimmy” Morris leaves his home everyday with his cart and his trash bags.People have seen him walking around for many years and in multiple different places.

And the reason he started…

“to save his sanity… He’s said that he had some bad habbits and they got him in trouble but he goes out and collects cans and it keeps him out of trouble.” – Connie, Neighbor

He’s doing what he loves making a quarter a pound

“I like it you know. Cause every bit helps” – Jimmy

Plenty of folks have been looking to give their cans to Jimmy. He isn’t on social media, but he says to give him a call at 814-946-0686 and he’ll take those cans off your hands…