The American Legion County Fair: 4-H Program

The American Legion County Fair is running from September 1st through the 7th. Our Morgan Koziar was live at the fair this morning and spoke with the Pennsylvania 4-H Youth Development Educator, Capri Stiles-Mikesell about the importance of 4-H and what it teaches kids who are involved.

We also caught up with the American Legion County Fair Queen, Lauren Itle-Szapala about what the fair means to her, and her passion for poultry!

Fair Queen Ambassador, Alexis McMullen told us about the dairy industry and why she feels that there are negative misconceptions about milk that comes from cows. Growing up around the dairy business, Alexis tells us about the ins and outs of milking a cow – and how the milk is processed until it reaches your table. Alexis says dairy is the one food that is never touched by a human hand or even exposed to the air until it reaches the hand and is opened by the consumer.