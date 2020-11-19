Local business in Centre County offering Thanksgiving dinners to-go

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – If you’re still tired of cooking from quarantine, but still want that Thanksgiving spread…you have options.

Some restaurants are offering to do the cooking for you this holiday.

One local business, Benjamin’s Catering is serving up all the Thanksgiving classics, from roasted turkey to cinnamon butternut squash.

“I did actually mute the phone today…otherwise it just keeps ringing,” said Benjamin.

According to Executive Chef Mike Benjamin, the Thanksgiving orders have been pouring in. He’s even had to bring in some family reinforcement for help.

“My kids they’re always happy to help. They come in do dishes, prep, help pack things, help deliver things,” said Benjamin.

This is the first year that Benjamin’s has offered to-go Thanksgiving dinners. But he wanted to bring something new to families tables, by adding some nontraditional desserts.

“I didn’t really do the normal pumpkin pie and apple pie because I figured a lot of people are already offering those and then also mom and grandma, they’re probably making those at home anyway,” said Benjamin.

He also added that by ordering to-go, you avoid that pile of dishes.

“Besides the dishes that you eat off of, you don’t have to worry about scrubbing that turkey pan that’s been cooking for a couple hours,” said Benjamin.

The Thanksgiving meal comes fully cooked and packaged. All it needs is reheating.

All orders must be placed by the end of the day Saturday, November 21.

Pickup is on Wednesday, November 25.

Other restaurants like Cracker Barrel, the Corner Room, and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery are offering Thanksgiving dinners as well.