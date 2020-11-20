‘Thanksgiving Blessing in a Box’ aiding families in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This year, about 230 families are taking home a “Thanksgiving Blessing in a Box”, part of Centre County YMCA’s anti-hunger program. The need was so high this year, the anti-hunger director, Mel Curtis, says he had concerns they wouldn’t be able to keep up with the demand.

“Prior to COVID, the food insecurity for children was one in seven kids. Since COVID has hit, it’s one in three kids facing food insecurity,” says Curtis.

He says it was all hands on deck to pack the boxes. That’s when Janelle Bainey reached out and volunteered home visitors from CenClear’s Early Head Start program to make deliveries.

“So we have a lot of our families that aren’t able to gain access to transportation or have no vehicles so I thought it was a great opportunity for my home visitors to be able to deliver these boxes to families in need,” says Bainey, CenClear’s Early Head Start Case Manager.

In the end, the turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie were all unloaded and packed in time for today’s pickup.

“I think we can walk out of here everyday knowing that we made a difference in someone’s life… and that’s the most important part,” says Curtis.

